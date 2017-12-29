Swedish police appeal for help to solve Australian's death

Tributes?? for Australian 30 year old Kai Foley (unverified)?? who was killed in?? Gothenburg, Sweden, on Dec 20, 2017??

Gothenburg: Swedish police say an Australian man who died last week from multiple stab wounds in central Gothenburg was likely in the wrong place at the wrong time, and are appealing to the public for leads.

Kai Foley, believed to be 28 years old, from Melbourne, was found in the early hours of the morning last Wednesday in Odinsplatsen, close to the city's central train station.

Police were not alerted to the crime, but rather came across the man during their rounds at 4:50am.

Foley was already essentially unconscious and in "very bad condition" upon discovery and died soon after being taken to hospital, police told Fairfax Media. He had severe spinal and abdominal injuries.

Police Spokesperson for West Sweden Peter Adlersson said the location of discovery was not necessarily the scene of the crime, as the victim had managed to walk several hundred metres before collapsing. Police believe the assault may have taken place in Drottningtorget, closer to central station.

Ben Wahlin, head of Gothenburg's Major Crimes Unit, said the victim had nothing in his background to indicate involvement in a crime of this nature.

Adlersson said the victim's wallet and other personal belongings were found in his possession, though attempted robbery had not been ruled out.

While close to the central business district, the area is not known for nightlife and locals know the area to be empty and quiet late on weeknights, especially in the long, dark Swedish winter.

A flower and candle tribute at the site on Thursday, included a photo of Foley and the words "Why? With love."

Foley, who had studied nursing in Melbourne, had moved to Sweden earlier this year to live with his Swedish girlfriend in the country's second largest city.

Adlersson said Foley had been working in the restaurant industry before his death.

He said police was putting significant effort into the investigation, with doorknocking being carried out in the area.

It is understood that at least one family member travelled to Gothenburg just before Christmas to help police piece together his life in Sweden.

Addlersson said the body would most likely be taken back to Australia for burial when tests on the body and investigation have been completed.