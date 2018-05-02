SPICING THINGS UP: Brad Russ is operations manager at Tulloch Wines. Viva Verdelho tastings occur daily throughout the 2018 Hunter Valley Wine & Food Festival.

The 2018 Hunter Valley Wine & Food Festival has officially begun and for the next two months the region will be a hive of activity.

Tulloch Wines at Pokolbin are on board with their Viva Verdelho tastings and at a cost of just $18 per person, it is one of the more affordable – not to mention enjoyable – events on offer. Al you need to do is book.

Brad Russ is operations manager at Tulloch Wines and looking forward to introducing visitors to the vineyard’s five verdelho varieties. There are no airs and graces at a Tulloch wine tasting. Cellar door staff strive to make wine appreciation accessible to all.

“This experience is pitched at everybody – from people who know nothing about the varieties and those who do,” Russ told Food & Wine. “Tulloch has been the biggest producer of verdelho in the Hunter since the ’80s. We produce five different styles and Viva Verdelho gives us the opportunity to showcase verdelho’s versatility.

We are a destination and we draw traffic to the region and share it once it’s here. Brad Russ

“Our Tulloch verdelho is twidely distributed throughout Australia and that’s our entry level; nice and juicy with a tropical style. We have another that’s been fermented to be a bit drier and has a leaner acid structure. We also have a sweet verdelho which has been left on the vines a bit longer, and a sparkling verdelho.”

Tulloch has trademarked the sparkling verdelho as “verscato” and it is proving popular at the cellar door and at offsite events like Uncorked Avalon.

“It’s made in a moscato style but with verdelho grapes. It’s fun, pink and slightly sweet,” Russ explained. “We also do a fortified verdelho which is true to the origin of verdelho, being from the island of Madeira.”

At Viva Verdelho, five wine tastings will be matched with food that might surprise you – think Thai beef salad, sticky date pudding, Turkish delight, mango chutney on a papadum, and Binnorie Dairy labna.

The annual two-month festival showcases the very best the Hunter Valley has to offer, be it food, wine, activities or accommodation. You can chat to winemakers, meet top chefs or enjoy a glass of red by a roaring fire – go to winecountry.com.au to see this year’s program of events.



“I have worked in the Hunter Valley for about 20 years and my experience is that there is a strong rapport among the vineyards. It’s about collaboration rather than competition,” Russ said.

“We are a destination and we draw traffic to the region and share it once it’s here. The goal is to get people drinking wine from a bottle that is from the Hunter Valley.”



Collaborations between with Hunter region food providers are also common. Late last week it was confirmed that Lorn’s The Icky Sticky Patisserie would open a second shop at Tulloch Wines.

