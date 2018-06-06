ON THE DOUBLE: Tyrrell’s managing director Bruce Tyrrell, at Vinexpo Hong Kong 2018, says a national sales target of $2 billion a year to China is achievable. This year, Australia headlined the event as ‘Country of Honour’.

AS Australian annual wine sales to China soar to $A1billion and are forecast to double, six Hunter producers have been in Hong Kong seeking a piece of the action.

Brokenwood, Tyrrell’s, The Little Wine Company, Leogate, McWilliam’s and Australian Vintage Ltd’s Tempus Two arm were among the 151 Australian companies showcasing 1400 wines, from 225 brands and 51 regions at Vinexpo Hong Kong 2018.

Vinexpo is held every two years and attracts wine producers from around the world and this year’s 20th anniversary event brought 17,000 Asia-Pacific wine and spirits and media representatives to the three-day program of masterclasses, conferences and tastings.

Under the auspices of Wine Australia, the Federal Government statutory authority for wine, Australia held the spotlight as Vinexpo’s 2018 Country of Honour.

Over the past 12 months Australian wine sales to mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau have risen 51 per cent to $1 billion and dwarf the value of our other top markets: the US, the UK, Canada and New Zealand.

Recently, however, Treasury Wine Estates and other Australian wine companies have reported import delays into China blamed on diplomatic ‘stresses and strains’ in the relationship with Beijing.

Despite this, Wine Australia’s Greater China regional manager, David Lucas, last week told the media at Vinexpo Hong Kong that Australian exports to China had the potential to double from their current levels to reach $2 billion.

Tyrrell’s managing director Bruce Tyrrell, who presided over his company’s Hong Kong stand, agreed.

“China is our biggest export market,” Tyrrell said.



“I think getting to $2 billion is a lot closer than a lot of people think.



“China now accounts for 20 per cent of tourism to Australia and at our cellar door we are seeing a lot of Chinese people coming to taste wine.”

David Lucas said white wine, or wine that was a bit sweeter, offered the best opportunities for growth in the Chinese market.

“The big trend in China at the moment, is easy-drinking and fruity whites that are a fun and social drinking and not too expensive,” Lucas said.

A big contingent of the Australian Winexpo exhibitors this week headed off on the China Roadshow, the largest showcase of Australian wine in China.



The Aussie producers will visit Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan and Wuhan between June 4 and 11.



Jinan, the smallest of the cities visited by the roadshow, has a bigger population than Sydney.

The promotions are backed by a Federal $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package

WINE REVIEWS

CRISP, ELEGANT WHITE

THE Mount Pleasant 2016 Elizabeth Semillon shines green-tinted straw and has toast and honey scents and crisp, elegant lemon front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows nashi pear, flint and cumquat marmalade and toast elements and the finish steely acid. It’s at mountpleasantwines.com.au and the Marrowbone Rd, Pokolbin, winery.



PRICE: $27.



DRINK WITH: kingfish sashimi.



AGEING: 12 years.

RATING: 5 stars

VICKI’S FINE CHOICE

THIS very fine Leogate 2015 Vicki’s Choice Chardonnay from Bill and Vicki Widin’s1693 Broke Rd, Pokolbin, winery has brassy hues and scents of figs and coconut. The front palate shows smooth peach flavour, the middle palate melon, citrus, brioche and creamy oak and the finish flinty acid. It’s at leogate.com.au and cellar door.



PRICE: $70.



DRINK WITH: seared scallops.



AGEING: eight years.

RATING: 5 stars

RICH AND RIPE RUFUS

WITH 14.9% alcohol, the Rufus Stone 2016 Heathcote Shiraz is bright garnet and has berry pastille aromas and rich, ripe plum front-palate flavour. Maraschino cherry, dark chocolate, licorice and toasty oak show on the middle palate and minty tannins at the finish. It’s at tyrrells.com.au, wine stores and the Broke Rd, Pokolbin, winery.



PRICE: $25.



DRINK WITH: osso bucco.



AGEING: nine years.