JUNE’S been a month of milestones for Michael De Iuliis – he has been putting the finishing touches to his 20th vintage, the family wine company he runs is marking the 50th anniversary of its prized Steven vineyard and he had his 42nd birthday.

He has just released the first wines from that 20th vintage, the $20-a-bottle 2018 semillon, 2018 chardonnay, 2018 verdelho and 2018 rosé, three of which are reviewed below.

The Steven milestone is notable because the vines produced the much-admired Lindeman’s Steven shiraz reds of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Lindeman’s planted the Gillards Road, Pokolbin, vineyard and called it Steven in 1968 after buying the land from Herb Stevens – the brother of George Stevens, the veteran Hunter vigneron whose family vines are the source of Tyrrell’s fine Stevens shiraz and semillon wines.

Steven was bought from the Lindeman’s arm of what is now Treasury Wine Estates in 2001 by Bill and Imelda Roche’s Roche Group. In 2010 it was leased by the Roches to the De Iuliis company, which bought it in 2013.

Mike De Iuliis’s involvement in his family wine operation dates back 10 years before he began making its wines. As a schoolboy he helped parents Joss and Anna and grandparents Celeste and Maria plant vines on Lovedale Rd, Keinbah, land that Joss bought in 1988. The enterprise was inspired by Joss’s memories of vineyards run by generations of De Iuliises in Italy’s Abruzzi area.

Joss migrated to Newcastle with his family at the age of 10 and in adulthood spend 20 years building the Waratah Engineering business it into a $50 million enterprise.

After starting off as a Macquarie University science graduate, Mike De Iuliis in 1999 completed a post-graduate degree in oenology at Adelaide University’s Roseworthy campus.

He is now regarded as one of Australia’s brightest NextGen winemakers and wine show judges. In 2015 he was crowned Hunter Valley Winemaker of the Year, has been a Len Evans Tutorial scholar and James Halliday’s 2018 Wine Companion declares that he: “has lifted the quality of the wines into the highest echelon”.

Montepulciano, one of central Italy’s workhorse red varieties, is becoming more common in Australia and has captured Mike’s attention. It’s native to Joss De Iuliis’s early childhood home in Abruzzo and was planted in the De Iuliis Lovedale Road vineyard in 2010. Last year the acreage was doubled and, although kangaroos created havoc with the 2018 crop, Mike has a 2017 montepulciano ready for cellar door sale later this year.

Wine reviews

2018 QUALITY ON SHOW

THIS De Iuliis 2018 Semillon is proof of the quality of the 2018 Hunter vintage. It is green-tinted straw in the glass and has scents of ginger blossoms. Crisp, youthful lemony flavour shows on the front palate, green apple, sherbet and mineral characters chime in on the middle palate and steely acid refreshes at the finish. PRICE: $20, DRINK WITH: salt and pepper squid. AGEING: nine years.

RATING: 4.5 stars (out of 5)

VIBRANT ROSÉ BLEND

A BLEND of sangiovese and merlot, this De Iuliis 2018 Rosé has 12.5% alcohol, pale salmon pink hues and features rose petal aromas and fresh, vibrant raspberry flavour on the front of the palate. Pomegranate, cranberry and cloves characters come through on the middle palate and slatey acid plays at the finish. PRICE: $20. DRINK WITH: garfish fillets in prawn bisque sauce. AGEING: drink now.

RATING: 4 stars

ASIAN-FOOD FRIENDLY

THE De Iuliis 2018 Verdelho and the other De Iuliis 2018 new releases are at dewine.com.au and the De Iuliis 1616 Broke Rd, Pokolbin, winery. This Asian food-friendly drop is brassy hued and has honeycomb scents and passionfruit front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows pineapple, orange peel and spice and the finish flinty acid. PRICE: $20, DRINK WITH: spring rolls. AGEING: two years.