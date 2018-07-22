Turnbull to visit NT town in child crisis

Malcolm Turnbull is visiting the troubled outback Northern Territory town of Tennant Creek.

Malcolm Turnbull says it's vital all levels of government work together to improve child safety in remote Northern Territory communities.

Mr Turnbull is heading to Tennant Creek in the first visit to the region by a prime minister since Malcolm Fraser in 1982.

In June, it was revealed the NT government had removed 15 children from their families around the town, when it was deemed unsafe after the rape of a toddler in the town in February.

A Northern Territory parliamentary estimates hearing was also told at least one child is sexually exploited or abused in the Territory each week.

"We have a complete commitment to work with the indigenous community, to work with the Northern Territory government, the local council and all agencies to ensure that the children in Tennant Creek are safe," Mr Turnbull told reporters in Townsville on Sunday.

He said while child protection and community policing were a territory responsibility, many federal services also worked in the region.

"It's important that we work together."

The visit to Tennant Creek comes a month after meeting with Barkly Regional Council mayor Steve Edgington.

The mayor wants the Turnbull government to consider extending its cities deal program to Tennant Creek to include a regional development deal with the troubled outback town.

"It is an opportunity for the prime minister to see first-hand some of the issues in Tennant Creek," Mr Edgington told AAP.

He nominated housing, child protection, alcohol abuse, education and health as some of the main social issues which need to be tackled.

Attracting business to invest in Tennant Creek and create jobs for the town of about 3000 people is another priority.

"We have to get off the cycle of unemployment and get people into employment," Mr Edgington said.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion, Social Services Minister Dan Tehan and NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner will join the prime minister on the trip.