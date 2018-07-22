NSW opposition sets sights on gig economy

NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley with food delivery worker Kirby Weller.

The NSW opposition plans to modernise the state's industrial relations laws to protect workers in the emerging gig economy.

NSW opposition Leader Luke Foley said he would empower the Industrial Relations Commission to make orders on minimum wage and sick leave for gig economy workers if elected in March.

"As it stands workers in the gig economy are effectively stranded without protection. That needs to change," Mr Foley said on Sunday.

The Transport Workers Union says three-in-four riders are paid below minimum rates while one-in-every-two riders say they or someone they know has been injured on the job.

"They are being denied these rights by companies choosing to exploit them," TWU National Secretary Tony Sheldon said.

Mr Foley said he planned to change the the Industrial Relations Act to define a "gig worker".

He said the legislative changes would be a priority for a Labor government.

The announcement came as federal Labor called on the Turnbull government to urgently address workplace conditions for food delivery riders.