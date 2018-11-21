news, local-news,

A DUST storm blew in through western parts of NSW on Tuesday afternoon, with forecasters saying another could hit Sydney later this week. Areas around White Cliffs were covered in a blanket of dust during the storm, with the White Cliffs Hotel posting a video of the event which has already been viewed more than 75,000 times. The Bureau of Meteorology said predicted north-westerly winds through NSW on Thursday could result in a dust storm through the west which may also impact Canberra and Sydney. A low-pressure system near Adelaide will shift towards Tasmania, dropping temperatures sharply. On current forecasts, Sydney's top will drop from 29 degrees on Wednesday to 25 on Thursday, but with westerly winds reaching 45 km/h, conditions could feel a lot cooler. Meanwhile, the NSW Rural Fire Service said the strong winds forecast for the region will increase the fire danger ratings across the state. The Bureau of Meteorology reports there will be a chance of thunderstorms in parts of NSW on Wednesday and temperatures are likely to drop 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year. - with The Mudgee Guardian

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/7daP3m9vD5jxj8khH4ayZs/9fb39595-3b79-4c30-9a99-637f3a1d98e9.JPG/r30_0_1037_569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg