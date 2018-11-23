Labor tipped to win Vic election-polls

news, national

The Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guys says he can still be premier, shrugging off two polls predicting a Labor win in the state election. The uComms/ReachTEL poll published by The Age points to the government being returned with 54 per cent of the two-party preferred vote, against 46 per cent for the Liberal-Nationals coalition. Labor is also ahead in another poll published by the Herald-Sun and conducted by YouGov Galaxy, with a 53-47 per cent two-party preferred outcome predicted. But Mr Guy is having none of it. "We have a very good chance," he told Nine Network on Friday. Asked if he could be premier come Saturday, he said : "Yes. Categorically." Premier Daniel Andrews isn't taking anything for granted despite the polls. "We will be campaigning hard right up until 6pm tomorrow night to hopefully secure a victory and keep building things Victoria needs for the future," he told the Seven Network. The results of the ReachTEL poll of 1239 Victorian voters taken on November 21 implies Labor could win the coalition seats of Ripon, Bass, Burwood and South Barwon. This would give it an improved majority if it is returned after Saturday's election. Asked who would be a better premier, 54 per cent of voters gave Premier Daniel Andrews a tick, against 46 for Mr Guy. In the Galaxy poll, 47 per cent of 1061 voters surveyed backed Mr Andrews, compared to 35 per cent for Mr Guy. The results come as the two major party leaders prepare to hit the campaign trail on Friday, with election day looming after weeks of campaigning. While it is too late to win over the 1,184,095 people who have already cast an early vote, the pair will be hoping to sway the undecided as they tour Victoria on Friday. Australian Associated Press