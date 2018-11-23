Facts and figures ahead of Vic election

news, national

KEY POINTS AHEAD OF 2018 VICTORIAN ELECTION -- CURRENT LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY (LOWER HOUSE) SEATS Labor 45 Liberals 30 Nationals 7 Greens 3 Independents 3 -- LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL (UPPER HOUSE) SEATS Labor 14 Liberals 14 Nationals 2 Greens 5 Shooters, Fishers and Farmers 2 Fiona Patten's Reason Party 1 Vote 1 Local Jobs 1 Independent 1 -- SWING NEEDED TO CHANGE GOVERNMENT Three per cent in order for the Liberal-Nationals to win majority government -- 2018 OPINION POLLS (two-party preferred) * November - YouGov Galaxy for News Corp: 53 Labor, 47 Coalition - uComms/ReachTEL for Fairfax: 54 Labor, 46 Coalition * October - ReachTEL for Fairfax: 52 Labor, 48 Coalition * August - YouGov Galaxy for News Corp: 51 Labor, 49 Coalition * April - Newspoll for The Australian 51 Labor, 49 Coalition -- NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE VOTERS 4,118,947 (as of September 2018) -- RETIRING MPS Louise Asher (Liberal, lower house) Richard Dalla-Riva (Liberal, upper house) Martin Dixon (Liberal, lower house) Khalil Eideh (Labor, upper house) Christine Fyffe (Liberal, lower house) Judith Graley (Labor, lower house) Geoff Howard (Labor, lower house) Sharon Knight (Labor, lower house) Telmo Languiller (Labor, lower house) Hong Lim (Labor, lower house) Don Nardella (independent, lower house) Wade Noonan (Labor, lower house) Jude Perera (Labor, lower house) Simon Ramsey (Liberal, upper house) Murray Thompson (Liberal, lower house) Marsha Thomson (Labor, lower house) Australian Associated Press

