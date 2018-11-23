Sydney pair guilty of double drug murder

news, national

A Sydney drug boss and her male associate have been found guilty by a NSW Supreme Court jury of murdering a meth cook and his partner. Dung Thi Ngo, 42, and Kevin Ly, 27, were each found guilty on Friday of murdering Son Thanh Nguyen and Thi Kim Lien Do, whose bodies were found wrapped in bedspreads and dumped in Bankstown and West Hoxton respectively. Both were killed on April 10, 2013, but Ms Do's decomposed body wasn't found for nine months. The trial had been told Ngo - who headed an illicit drug group - suspected Mr Nguyen staged a break-in at the Canley Vale house she had leased for him that year to set up a meth lab. Ngo instructed others to lure Mr Nguyen back to the lab and pressure him into owning up to the crystal methamphetamine theft. Despite being held at gunpoint, Mr Nguyen declared his innocence, before Ly was seen putting a clear plastic hose around Mr Nguyen's neck and eventually "the two of them ended up with their backs to each other" and the victim was lifted off the ground. A wet cloth was put over his mouth and eventually he "stopped struggling and his eyes rolled back", crown prosecutor Ken Gibson told the jury. No one witnessed Ms Do's death, but she had denied knowing about any theft and pleaded for her life. Ngo and Ly remain in custody with their matters next listed for directions in the Supreme Court on December 7. Australian Associated Press