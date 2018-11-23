Sydney judge tells singer to 'expect' jail

news, national

A Sydney opera singer who had sex with an underage girl from the children's chorus should expect to go to jail, a judge has said. Former Opera Australia tenor David Edward Lewis, 59, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 16 in the 1990s. Lewis was aged in his 30s at the time and will have three charges of aggravated indecent assault against the same victim, who herself was a talented classical singer, taken into account upon sentence. At his sentence hearing in Downing Centre District Court on Friday, Lewis admitted he was "untruthful" when he did not describe his relationship with the girl "as being sexual or sexualised in nature" during a police interview. "I was answering the questions to the best of my ability to suit my case," he told the court. When questioned by crown prosecutor Alex Morris, the disgraced singer admitted he knew the age of consent in NSW at the time and that his victim had been aged under 16. According to the agreed facts, Lewis and his victim "struck up a friendship" when he was a member of the company's adult chorus, and the young girl disclosed "an episode of personal trauma" from her childhood. "The sexual encounters between the offender and victim were almost always spur of the moment and generally occurred during breaks in stage productions," the facts state. Their physical interactions involved kissing and touching each other's genitalia, and on one occasion Lewis took his victim to his house - when his first wife wasn't home - and the girl performed oral sex on him naked in a spa. He also regularly called the teenage girl at her house, referring to their relationship as "chocolate" to conceal it. The tenor was seen by another production member "in an embrace, or at least very close together" with the victim in a stairwell during one performance at the Sydney Opera House, and left the shoes of his costume behind in his "haste" to leave. Lewis has been on bail since he was charged in July 2017, two months after his victim came forward to police. He testified the end of his employment with Opera Australia was "a grey area", but when the charges were laid he was told that his contract would not be renewed and "it would be in the interests of all concerned" if he tendered his resignation, which he did. Judge Sarah Huggett adjourned the matter for sentence on December 14 and told Lewis that he "should expect to go into custody" on that date. "That will give you some time to spend time with your mother, amongst other things," she said. Lewis' barrister, Bernard Brassil, earlier submitted his client was a carer for his mother in the Blue Mountains. But Mr Brassil accepted that the threshold warranting jail time for the crimes had been met. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/5114ec3d-aa42-435f-8e9e-77973beecaa7.PNG/r76_0_1483_795_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg