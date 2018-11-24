Guy holds hope of Victorian election win

news, national

Matthew Guy won't say if he'll remain Liberal leader if he loses Saturday's Victorian state election, instead he's holding onto the hope he can win despite opinion polls. "I'll make any of those decisions after the election, whatever comes tonight," he told reporters at a voting booth on Saturday. "I hope to win. I want to win. I think I can win. I'm sure I can win, but we'll make those decisions after they come." His mum and dad, Vera and Chris, reckon he should win too. "He worked his butt off. He deserves a win," his mother Vera told reporters. But the three most recent opinion polls - published in The Weekend Australian, Herald Sun and The Age - all show Labor should be returned with a narrow majority. Mr Guy said the polls did not reflect what was happening on the ground, where the Liberal candidates have been doorknocking and speaking to voters in their electorates. "We've done a lot of that, more than we have ever done before. Much more than our opponents. We hope it bears fruit tonight," he said. He said he had hoped the Liberals could pick up a number of seats and hold onto marginal seats such as Ripon. Mr Guy, who voted early, earlier said the coalition could deliver on their "modest" promises. "I am a pretty clear and happy to say that we can pay for what we have promised," the state opposition leader told Seven, citing the long-term lease of the sewage treatment service for $5 billion. He said the Liberal-Nationals would ease the cost of living and "make our state safe again", and work on decentralising the population to take the pressure off Melbourne. "Our opponents ... are promising to double debt and increase taxes," he later told the ABC. "The choice is clear - double state debt, saddle the kids with more debt, and increase state taxes, or cut taxes, as we will with payroll taxi and get new infrastructure under the Liberals." He said he wasn't expecting the federal Liberal issues - including the controversial dumping of Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister - would have an effect on Saturday's election. "Canberra is a long way from Melbourne. I think Victorians will vote on issues that matter to our state." Australian Associated Press