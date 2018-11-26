Driver jailed for killing Vic cyclist

news, national

A young driver who was distracted changing music on her car radio when she fatally struck a cyclist in Victoria sobbed as she was sent to prison for nine months. Emma Kent, 24, was sentenced to jail and a two-year community corrections order in the Victorian County Court on Monday. She was trying to connect her phone's Bluetooth to the car audio when she struck 57-year-old Gareth Davies on Black Forest Drive at Macedon on December 10 last year. Judge Sue Pullen noted Kent expressed remorse and guilt for her actions but insisted a term of imprisonment was needed. "The distress to both families, Mr Davies' and your own, is evident," she said. "But their loss is permanent." Kent told police she was distracted for about 10 seconds. Tears also flowed during Kent's last court hearing on November 14 when Mr Davies' daughters recounted their loss. "In the first 24 hours after I found out, it felt like the world and my life was ending," Rhia Davies told the court. Kent sobbed throughout Monday's proceeding and appeared shocked as the sentence was announced. The driver pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous driving causing death. Australian Associated Press

