Former NSW Labor minister Diane Beamer is expected to replace Emma Husar as the party's candidate for the federal seat of Lindsay in western Sydney. Labor has informally chosen Ms Beamer, a member of NSW parliament between 1995 and 2011, to run in the marginal seat, the ABC reports. Ms Husar announced in August she would not contest the next election after being accused of bullying staff. Australian Associated Press

