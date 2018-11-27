Ex-Trump chair 'lied to special counsel'

news, world

Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied to the FBI and special counsel investigators after pleading guilty to federal charges, breaching his plea agreement, according to a court filing. Manafort on Monday said in the same filing he disagreed with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's claim that he lied to investigators. Both the special counsel and Manafort's lawyers agreed there was no reason to delay sentencing and asked the court to set a date for sentencing. Australian Associated Press

