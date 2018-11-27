news, national,

The coalition government has lost another seat in federal parliament, with Julia Banks announcing she will immediately move to the crossbench as an independent. The 56-year-old member for the Victorian seat of Chisholm cited the leadership coup against former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull as her main reason for defecting. "The Liberal Party has changed, largely due to the actions of the reactionary and regressive right wing who talk about and to themselves rather than listening to the people," she told the lower house on Tuesday. "Effective immediately, I will serve as a member of this House of Representatives as an independent representative." Ms Banks pointed the finger at the "reactionary right wing" of the party for toppling her favoured leaders, Mr Turnbull and former deputy leader Julie Bishop. "Both visionary, inspiring leaders of sensible, centrist Liberal values with integrity and intellect," she said. "And with significant support from my local community and across Australia as leaders of our nation." The newly independent MP said her former colleagues had been driven by their individual self-interest rather than working for the good of the Australian public. "The coup was aided by many MPs trading their vote for a leadership change in exchange for their individual promotion, pre-selection endorsements or silence." Ms Banks gave the government the assurance of confidence and supply, adding she would make a decision about her political future in the new year. She was joined by her fellow crossbenchers Cathy McGowan, Rebekha Sharkie, Andrew Wilkie and new independent Wentworth MP Kerryn Phelps as she left the chamber following her announcement. The coalition government had already slipped into a minority on Monday, after Dr Phelps was sworn into parliament to replace Mr Turnbull. Australian Associated Press

