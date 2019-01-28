Tas banks open as fire threat continues

news, national

Bank branches near to areas ravaged by Tasmania's bushfires have opened despite the Australia Day public holiday, giving victims the chance to cash assistance grant cheques. The ANZ and Commonwealth bank branches in Huonville, southwest of Hobart, will open on Monday for a short period. Those wanting to cash their cheques will need to bring photo identification with proof of address which will be used to confirm their eligibility for the grant. Premier Will Hodgman thanked the banks and their staff for opening on the public holiday and assisting those needing support. The news comes as Tasmanians are being warned not to become complacent in milder conditions as bushfires continue to burn across the state. There are five emergency warnings in place, all close to the Riveaux Road, Southwest fire. "With more challenging fire behaviour predicted towards the middle of this week, and another five to six weeks to go this bushfire season, it's not the time to become complacent," Tasmania Fire Service Chief Officer, Chris Arnol said. "It's important to remember that bushfire warning levels are changing status regularly and I encourage everyone to seek updated information from the Tasmania Fire Service website." The Bureau of Meteorology warned that Wednesday would be the hottest day for the week before possible rainfall and thunderstorms, as a cooler change moves through. Very high-to-severe fire danger ratings are expected on Wednesday across parts of the state. There is scope for a total fire ban, especially in the south, later in the week. A protection plan for the Walls of Jerusalem National Park has been enacted to prevent the Great Pine Tier fire moving in, and some back-burning may be undertaken this week. The Parks and Wildlife Service is reminding everyone that campfire restrictions are still in place across all national parks, reserves and Crown land state-wide until further notice. PWS General Manager Jason Jacobi said while the Total Fire Ban ended at 2am on Monday, PWS campfire restrictions will remain in place indefinitely due to elevated soil dryness and the risk of new fire starts, at a time when there is significant number of fires already burning. EMERGENCY WARNINGS: - Bermuda Road - South of Judbury - Judbury - Lonnavale - North of Geeveston - Glen Huon WATCH AND ACT: - Castle Forbes Bay, Geevston, Port Huon, Carins Bay and Waterloo - Franklin - Barren Tier and Shannon areas - Bronte Park area, Pine Tier Lagoon, and London Lakes - Steppes - Hermitage and surrounds - Maydena, Tyenna, Mount Field and National Park (SOURCE: www.fire.tas.gov.au) Australian Associated Press

