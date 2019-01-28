Australian Open smashes attendance records

news, national

Attendance records have been smashed at the 2019 Australian Open. More than 780,000 fans attended the two-week grand slam, exceeding the previous record of 743,667 set last year. Fans lapped up cheaper tickets in 2019 - a strategic move by organisers to get bums on seats - as well as the updated 'grand slam oval', which was surrounded by pop-up restaurants, bars and sponsored activity zones. Nightly performances included concerts and DJs, with international acts Craig David and Bastille among the line-up. The event was beamed into some 900 million homes internationally as the men's and women's finals were aired live on more than 75 TV networks. With the event done for another year, the focus turns to stage three of the Melbourne Park redevelopment. Works will include a new show court, new function and media centre, central kitchen and a logistic hub. Stage three is expected to be completed by the start of the 2023 Open. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/30547429-5502-48a6-a051-18754e13cf4e.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg