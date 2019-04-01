'Sham' Vic priest jailed for raping boy

news, national

Victorian student priest Paul Pavlou made a seemingly kind offer of respite when his best friend was dying of cancer and his wife worked three jobs to support their six children. But Pavlou used the opportunity to repeatedly rape his dying friend's 12-year-old son. Pavlou, now 59, was jailed for 10 years in the County Court on Monday for his 2003 and 2004 crimes, described as "callous to the family's plight". "(The victim's) family looked to you as a figure of learning, a mentor, and a person who could be trusted implicitly," Judge Greg Lyon said. "Your acts deserve utter condemnation. "Your abuse of (the) family's trust and your callousness in taking advantage of their dire situation in order to meet your lascivious and depraved desires is utterly disgraceful. Your supposed calling as a priest can only be seen as a part of this whole sham." The court was told Pavlou would stay at his friend's family home, invite the boy over to his house and take him out to activities. After the attacks, Pavlou would tell the victim he loved him, he was a "special child" and "child of God". "Your offences in the family home were just brazen," Judge Lyon said. "It says something of your ability to delude yourself that you were able to take your ordination vows knowing you had committed these horrendous offences." The victim reported the rapes to police 13 years later, but Pavlou initially claimed he couldn't recall molesting the boy. He later pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual penetration of a child under 16. His victim, now an adult, previously told the court he cried himself to sleep for years after the "evil" crimes. "To betray your dying best friend (and his partner) ... by raping their young son is one of the most evil acts I've ever heard of ... even worse than murder," the man told the court via video link last week. After he was ordained, Pavlou was charged with molesting an altar boy and possessing child pornography after 90 images of pubescent and adolescent boys were found on his computer. He told police at the time he had clicked on pop-ups and accidentally downloaded the images to his computer, and the altar boy had set him up. Judge Lyon said Pavlou still had "little or no insight" into his offending. Pavlou, who has already served 203 days in custody, must serve a minimum of seven years before being eligible for parole. He is declared a serious sex offender and will be on the sex offender's register for life. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/747c2732-9ad3-490d-88e0-5129e24fde21.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg