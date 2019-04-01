Protests as Maduro rations Venezuela power

news, world

Angry Venezuelans set up burning barricades near the presidential palace in Caracas and in other parts of the country on Sunday in protests over constant power outages and shortages of drinking water in the wake of two major blackouts this month. The situation has fuelled frustration with the government of President Nicolas Maduro and frayed nerves as schools and much of the nation's commerce have been interrupted by problems with public services for nearly three weeks. Protesters, some carrying rocks and their faces covered, burned tires and tree trunks along a stretch of downtown Caracas as they demanded Maduro improve the situation. Similar protests took place in other parts of the country, including the central state of Carabobo, where demonstrators burned tires and blocked roads, according to witnesses. Rights group Penal Forum said that 12 people were arrested nationwide in protests against public services. Venezuela suffered a week-long nationwide blackout starting on March 7 that left hospitals unable to attend to the sick and businesses giving away perishable food before it rotted. The power went out again on March 25 and has been intermittent since. Maduro in a televised broadcast on Sunday night announced a 30-day plan of "load management regime to balance the process of generation and transmission with consumption," a phrase widely interpreted on social media as power rationing. He did not offer further details on how this would work. Maduro first mentioned load management last week. The government has offered a variety of explanations for the blackouts, ranging from Washington-backed cyberattacks to opposition-linked snipers causing fires at the country's main hydroelectric dam. Critics insist it is the result of more than a decade of corruption and incompetent management of the power system, which the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez nationalised in 2007. Australian Associated Press

